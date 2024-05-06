King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert

King Charles reportedly eager to meet Prince Harry during his upcoming visit to UK

King Charles expected to spare only a few minutes for Harry upon his UK arrival: Expert

King Charles is reportedly excited to meet his son Prince Harry upon his upcoming UK visit to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.



However, royal expert Angela Levin claimed that the meeting might last for just a few minutes just like their meeting which happened back in February.

She said while the rest of the royal family members are not interested in meeting Harry, Charles would see him “because he’s his father, and fathers love their children even if they go off and behave badly.”

“I can’t see how it can happen in the time he’s here. Last time he was here very quickly and was rushed out,” the expert told GB News. “Some people say he saw his father for 20 minutes, some say half an hour.”

Levin continued: “This time it’s going to be particularly awkward because the service at St Paul’s Cathedral is going to finish at 6pm, which is exactly the time that the first garden party of the year, which King Charles is going to, also finishes at 6pm.

“You can imagine Charles is vulnerable because he will go around shaking hands with goodness knows how many people who are coming.

“He won’t get around, which he usually does in these occasions, but I imagine he will be exhausted and after that he’s going to have a talk with the Prime Minister.”