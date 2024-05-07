Prince Harry sparks legitimate questions about US exaggerations

Prince Harry has just started to spark a number of “legitimate questions” about his past drug use and the exaggerations that many claim he’s been undertaking.



Royal author Gareth Russell issued these sentiments about the Duke of Sussex.

Russell weighed in on everything during one of their most recent interviews with GB News.

During that interview he claimed, “It's hard to predict what will happen,” when it comes to Prince Harry’s drug use admissions in the past.

For those unversed the prince admitted to trying a lot of illegal substances in his memoir Spare.

“I would say, if you're being logical and not too dramatic about it either way, it's going to be embarrassing and put his name in the headlines for reasons which I think he'd probably prefer to avoid,” he also said.

It’s important to also note that “It's going to raise questions again about what privileges were used to get him into the Great Republic as America has historically been known?” he also questioned.

But “I don't think it will do him any favours. I don't think it will be catastrophic for him.”

“But I think it will be another embarrassing round of headlines which the Sussexes are insisting they want to move beyond.”

And “If lawyers arguing for his visa are relying on the strategy that Prince Harry ‘exaggerated’ his claims of drug use in order to sell more books, then that opens up a legitimate question.”

Like “What else in ‘Spare’ was exaggerated?” he questioned because “These are lawyers arguing for his visa, implying that there are parts of the book which may have been sensationalised.”