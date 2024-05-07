Buckingham Palace shares touching post as Archie celebrates fifth birthday

Buckingham Palace also shared a video to mark first anniversary of King Charles coronation as Prince Archie celebrated his fifth birthday

Buckingham Palace shares touching post as Archie celebrates fifth birthday

Buckingham Palace on Monday shared a touching post on the day Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie marked his fifth birthday.



The palace, on behalf of King Charles and Queen Camilla, shared the lyrics of the poem by poet Simon Armitage saying “A year ago today, more than 2,000 guests assembled at Westminster Abbey to see The King and Queen crowned.

“Many of them were members of the public, nominated for their community and charity work.”

Poet Laureate Simon Armitage imagines one such guest’s experience in his Coronation poem ‘An Unexpected Guest’.

The lyrics of the poem reads: “‘She’ll watch it again on the ten o’clock news from the armchair throne in her living room:

“Did the cameras notice her coral pink hat or her best coat pinned with the hero's medal she got for being herself?’”

The royal family shared the touching post on the day Archie celebrated his fifth birthday with his parents Meghan and Harry in California.