King Charles invites Kate Middleton's 'best friend' to royal garden party at Buckingham Palace

King Charles has invited Princess of Wales Kate Middleton’s ‘best friend’ to the royal garden party at Buckingham Palace.



According to the Daily Mail, Tony Hudgell, 9, from Kent is a British fundraiser Pride of Britain Award winner.

The report further claims Tony who was abused so badly by his parents he had to have his legs amputated has met Kate Middleton on a number of occasions, as well as Prince William.

Tony's adoptive mother, Paula Hudgell, took to X formerly Twitter and disclosed that her son had received invitation from the monarch.

She tweeted, “Tony is over the moon and excited to have been invited by The King to the Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace this Wednesday - let's hope the sun is shinning @theroyalfamily.”

She tweeted with a photo of Tony holding the invitation and smiling as he showed it to the camera.