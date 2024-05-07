 

Chrissy Teigen suffers major injury ahead of Met Gala

By
Web Desk

May 07, 2024

Chrissy Teigen, who has slayed at previous Met Gala events, did not attend this year’s event due to an unfortunate incident.

On Monday, May 6, the 38-year-old model took to her official Instagram account to show off her neck brace.

She posted a selfie featuring a cervical collar wrapped around her neck and wrote on the story, “@ The Met!”

In another story, she revealed that she had sustained an injury during an attempt to headstand while hilariously posing, and wrote, “I tried to do a headstand.”

Later in a follow-up story when fans rushed to ask about her well-being she responded by saying, “Oh my god, I am fine everybody is reaching out, I am okay it’s just a.. it's a CVS neckband.”

She continued, “And I just can’t rotate my neck because I tried to do a headstand, it didn’t go well that's all.”

Moreover, she mentioned that her absence at the Met Gala was pre-decided, “This is not why I am not at the Met, I was never going to Met this year,” she added. “Please I am so stupid for having made this a thing.”

