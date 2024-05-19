John Krasinski 'cried' while reuniting with Steve Carell

John Krasinski recalled his emotional reunion with Steve Carell.

Including his The Office co-star, the 44-year-old actor casted a string of A-list celebrities like Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Bradley Cooper, George Clooney, Emily Blunt, the late legend Louis Gossett Jr., for his directorial debut IF.

Speaking exclusively with PEOPLE, John shared that he cried during their reunion at the movie set.

“When he came in, I thought I would have the best time ever, and I did. But the first thing he did was make me cry, which sounds sad but it was amazing,” John shared.

At the premiere of his film, the actor spilled if he and Steven will be down for their sitcom reunion which aired from 2005-2013.

"As of now, I haven't been asked. But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels [executive producer], it sounds like they have a really fun idea,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

On the other hand, Steve confirmed to the outlet that while he is excited to watch the "fantastic" Gleeson take on the gig, he does not have any plans to make an appearance in the new spin-off.