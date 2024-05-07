Courteney Cox gets emotional over ‘Friends' 20th anniversary

Courteney Cox played the role of Monica in the hit American TV '90s sitcom

Courteney Cox marked 20 years of Friends’ finale with an emotional tribute.



The 59-year-old actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, May 6, and shared a heartfelt post reminiscing on the hit show's final episode.

“It’s been 20 years since the series finale of the sitcom,” Cox wrote in the caption. “I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful (heart emoji).”

Moreover, she also shared a clip of the last scene from the last episode of the show, featuring Cox as Monica, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, David Schwimmer as Ross, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, and Matthew Perry as Chandler.

Additionally, the cast members of Friends will also celebrate its 30th anniversary in September which ran for 10 seasons and aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004.



It is pertinent to mention that one of the cast members, Matthew Perry who played the role of Chandler, passed away at age 54 in October 2023.