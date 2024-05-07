King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown

Here is whether King Charles will be meeting Prince Harry now that he has landed in the UK

King Charles' plans for Prince Harry meeting laid bare after UK touchdown

King Charles’ plans for Prince Harry and the rumored meeting have finally been brought to light, now that the Duke himself has landed in the UK.

Insights into his plans and the work flow have been brought to light by The Sun.

According to one of their royal editors named Matt Wilkinson, King Charles has a “full programme” at the moment.

However, there is still hope for a meeting as the King is reported to have said that he “hopes to see him soon.”

According to the outlet, “In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme.”

All in all, “The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon.”