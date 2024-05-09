'Breezy' Prince Harry goes 'dark' after question about Royal Family

Prince Harry's complicated dimension with the Royal Family is laid bare during of his recent interactions with the media in UK.

Prince Harry was spotted going out and about in London when he was asked a telling question about his ongoing trip.

The Duke of Sussex gave a poignant response when enquired if he is enjoying his visit back to homeland.

Speaking about his body language, expert Judi James shares: "Despite his complicated history with the press, Harry walks past them here in what can only be described as high spirits, greeting them with the kind of smile that suggests he’s greeting fans or old friends."

Judi continued: "His walk makes him look breezy and upbeat with an open-palm wave and the high tone of his voice as he says ‘hello’ suggests he might even have missed some of the faces.

"But when he is asked ‘are you happy to be home?’ the smile remains in place but the response he performs would be described as a wry, cynical chuckle, suggesting he is darkly tickled to think anyone would ask him that question under the circumstances."



This comes as King Charles was not able to make time to meet Prince Harry amid his busy schedule.

A spokesperson for Harry said: "It, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty’s full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father’s diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

