 

Meghan Markle avoiding UK after it was ‘tough to hold smile'

Meghan Markle wants to stay away from Royal embarrassment

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Meghan Markle is expected to never return to St Paul’s Cathedral after 2022 trauma.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has refrained from joining Prince Harry as he lands in the UK for Invictus Games anniversary, does not want to go through booing from the crowd again.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich tells Daily Express US: "When they were booed leaving St Paul's Cathedral...she is an accomplished actress, but it was tough for her to hold a smile. You could see the grimace. She won't want to put herself through that again.

This comes as Meghan was ridiculed at Queen Elizabeth II’s Thanksgiving two years ago.

Ms Hilary adds: "Since her ratings have fallen further, she is unlikely to want to experience that or worse.

"If her popularity had improved, there may have been a chance she could come tot he UK again. But the fact her popularity has plummeted since she was booed...she is unlikely to want to test those waters,” she noted.

