Marvel Studios reduces 2024 movie releases: Here's why

Marvel Studios to cut down on releases following 2023 flops

Marvel Studios co-president Louis D’Esposito acknowledged a challenging 2023 for the franchise.

D’Esposito admitted setbacks with several projects, including the flops of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels.

The Marvels became the lowest-grossing MCU film with a worldwide haul of just $206 million.

Additionally, Marvel's television series like Secret Invasion also received poor reviews.

Despite these challenges, D’Esposito remains optimistic as he expressed in his interview with Empire Magazine, "If we just stayed on top, that would have been the worst thing that could have happened to us. We took a little hit, we’re coming back strong."

He continued, "Maybe when you do too much, you dilute yourself a little bit, We’re not going to do that anymore. We learned our lesson. Maybe two to three films a year and one or two shows, as opposed to doing four films and four shows."

"We’re slowly going to decrease volume and go to probably about two TV series a year instead of what had become four and reduce our film output from maybe four a year to two, or a maximum of three," D’Esposito shared the strategy.

However, Marvel Studios gears up for the release of Deadpool and Wolverine in July 2024, a highly anticipated film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman.