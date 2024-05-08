Keith Urban gushes over Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande

Keith Urban recently announced his new residency on the Las Vegas Strip.

Keith Urban has long been a Swiftie and Arianator!



The Messed Up as Me singer spoke to PEOPLE magazine and gushed about Taylor Swift’s songwriting style and Ariana Grande’s latest single.

The 56-year-old country singer just ran out of words while talking about Eras Tour queen’s recent album, the Tortured Poets Department.

“I mean, God, Taylor's songwriting, it's so extraordinary. There's really no adjectives for it,” Urban told the outlet. “She's such a great, great writer. So this new album is just more proof of that in really great ways.”

Meanwhile, he revealed his obsession with the bloodline singer’s latest song, We Can't Be Friends, and called it "addictive."

“I don't know what is going on with that song, but I cannot stop playing it. It's like audible heroin. Literally, I have to have another hit,” he said. “I play that thing over and over and over.”

“That's my absolute current obsession song right now,” he added.

Moreover, on May 6 at the Met Gala 2024, Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman witnessed Grande perform on We Can't Be Friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the country star will take over the Fontainebleau Las Vegas for 10 nights in October and February 2025 for his brand-new residency entitled High.

Keith Urban's History With Taylor Swift:

Urban has had work related history with Taylor as well, because back in 2013 he collaborated on one of her songs, that she re-recorded as 'Taylor's Version' in an attempt to regain control of her music, without having to buy back the master copies from Big Machine Records.