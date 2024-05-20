 

Kevin Costner, Hayes Logan share proud moment at Cannes Film Festival

Kevin Costner and son Hayes Logan Costner star in the upcoming film 'Horizon: An American Saga'

By
Web Desk

May 20, 2024

Kevin Costner and his son, Hayes Logan Costner shared a proud moment at the Cannes Film Festival.

On May 18, 2024, the father-son duo walked hand-in-hand on the red carpet, marking a special occasion for both.

Kevin and Hayes Logan graced Cannes Film Festival for their upcoming film, Horizon: An American Saga, where Kevin stars as Hayes Ellison.

Meanwhile, Hayes Logan, 15-year-old son plays the younger version of Hayes Ellison in the film.

For their red carpet look, the father-son duo opted for matching white suits, symbolizing their strong bond and the significance of this shared cinematic experience.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight in April, Kevin shared, "I named him after the character I play in this. I was watching him grow up and I was thinking, ‘Man, I better get with it and make this movie."

The film, Horizon: An American Saga is set for release later in 2024.

