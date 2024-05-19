Jake Gyllenhall takes a jab at celebrities during Saturday Night Live's 49th season finale

Jake Gyllenhall served as the host of Saturday Night Live Show’s 49 season finale.



The 43-year-old actor flaunted his vocal talent during his monologue opening while roasting the celebrities who were invited before him to host the finale.

He kicked off the 49th finale by stepping onto the stage where he was greeted by a cheerful crowd.

The Road House actor said to the audience, “Great to be hosting the finale of season 49,' and then joked, 'I mean, when you think of historic television seasons, the first number that pops into your head is 49'."



Gyllenhall then started listing all the celebrities who were asked before him to host the finale in a song he crooned to the tune of Boyz II Men’s End Of The Road.

“You know, I was actually SNL‘s first choice to host the finale after a lot of people said no,” he joked. “I guess they’re all holding out for the 50th but not me.”

“I’m the one who said, yeah,” he added as continued to sing, “They asked Pedro Pascal but he wasn’t around / Zendaya said no ’cause she’d be out of town / Even asked [Ryan] Gosling to come back again, just hosted three shows ago.”

Further, the SNL cast members including Punkie Johnson, Devon Walker, Kenan Thompson, and Ego Nwodim also joined Gyllenhaal onstage to sing the last part of the monologue.

“We’ve come to the end of the road / It’s the last episode / It’s time to say goodbye to season 49 / You’ll be 50 soon,” they all sang together.

Moreover, Sabrina Carpenter also appeared as a musical host and acted in a Scooby Dooby Doo inspired comical sketch presented during the show.

