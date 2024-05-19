 

Dean McDermott defends Tori Spelling online

Dean McDermott defended his wife Tori Spelling after they filed for divorce in March

By
Web Desk

May 19, 2024

Dean McDermott has no bad blood for ex Tori Spelling.

Last week, the 57-year-old actor went Instagram official with his girlfriend Lily Calo amid his divorce with the misSPELLING host.

“Sometimes ya just gotta put on your best duds and take your girl to The Magic Castle. Cuz she’s Magic!! ????#mylovey,” he had captioned the post.

After Tori liked his picture, a netizen called her action “mind boggling,” to which Dean replied, “It's because she is a highly evolved and compassionate loving person, which is a lot more than I can say for the trolls commenting on this post.”

“Tori has a boyfriend. People get divorced and are better apart together. That's life. I'll pray for happiness for all the haters,” he continued.

In March, Tori went public with the separation process from her husband of 18 years as she listed the official date of their divorce to be 17 June, 2023.

“We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years. And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner,” she had said in the debut episode of her podcast.

