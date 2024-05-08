 

Lucien Laviscount talks about playing the next James Bond

Lucien Laviscount is known for his roles in 'Emily in Paris' and 'The Last Sentinel'

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

Lucien Laviscount recently expressed his interest in playing the iconic James Bond role.

In conversation with US Weekly, the Emily in Paris actor admitted that he would be “thrilled” to step into the MI6 agent’s shoes.

“I think, at some point, to play James Bond would be the ultimate,” Lucien said.

After Pierce Brosnan, who played James Bond for seven years, Daniel Craig continued the legendary franchise.

However, after concluding his stint with 2021’s No Time to Die, several actors including Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Regé-Jean Page have been rumored to be in talks to lead the next Bond film.

Besides this, Lucien is still interested in playing more action roles as he has already done stunt work in last year’s sci-fi drama The Last Sentinel and the upcoming action thriller Copperhead.

“I’d love to dive into more action roles. We shot a movie last year that was one fight sequence after another, with explosions going off left and right. I absolutely loved it,” he shared with the outlet. 

