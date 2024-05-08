 

Cara Delevingne sheds light on sobriety journey: 'No one is perfect'

Last year, Cara Delevingne shared that she got sober after seeking help in rehab

May 08, 2024

Cara Delevingne recently shared a brave message for those who are struggling with addiction.

The 31-year-old actress revealed in March 2023 that she got sober after seeking help in a rehab the year before.

While attending the Met Gala 2024 on Monday, Cara shared an empowering message for anyone struggling with the crucial journey.

“You’re not alone. If I can do it, anyone can. But you need to communicate and be honest about it as much as you can — especially with yourself,” Cara told Variety.

The Paper Towns actress also shared why she stopped sharing details about her addiction with the public.

She explained, “I think that’s what I’ve always done with anything in this business. Whether it's being vocal about anxiety, depression, recovery, anything, it’s just you owe it to people to talk about your struggles, because being in this world is not perfect. No one is perfect. So to be honest, it’s the least I can do.”

Her comments come after the Los Angeles Fire Department ruled the official cause behind her house fire as “undetermined.”

According to TMZ, investigators have not been able to identify exactly how Cara's $7M mansion caught fire in March.

