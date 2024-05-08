Here's how David Beckham made 'Beckham' director furious

David Beckham weighs in on viral moment in 'Beckham', which rankles the documentary's filmmaker Fisher Stevens

Last year, David Beckham created arguably the biggest meme moment in television in the Beckham docu-series. But, little did he know he had made its director, Fisher Stevens, furious from this.



The revelation comes on the promotion of the four-part documentary for an Emmy at the Tudum theatre in Los Angeles.

At the event, the British footballer opted to share the background behind the viral moment where he interrupted his wife Victoria Beckham's "working class" comments.

"It was Victoria's first day filming, and she was sat there in the lounge, looking great. She had the dogs running in and out and Fisher thought that I'd left the house, but I was in the kitchen making a coffee before I went to the office," he remembered.

"I put the set of headphones on, and all of a sudden I heard my wife go, 'Well, we're down to earth.' And I was like, 'No, no, no.' As soon as I heard her say, 'We're working class,' I stuck my head in and I was like, 'Be honest,'" adding that this made, Stevens "very angry with me."

Explaining his cause to be furious at the time, Fisher said the scheduling of "the interview with Victoria because David was supposedly out and she could be free to say what she wants, and then he showed up and I was quite upset."

"I was like, 'Get him out of here,' but it actually turned out to be brilliant," the filmmaker admitted. "It worked out. Thank God the cameraman caught David, and then to Michael, I did say, 'We have gold, I think.'"