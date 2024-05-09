Hilary Duff snuggles her new born in heartwarming photo

Hilary Duff welcomed her fourth child, Townes Meadow Bair on May 3

Hilary Duff melted her fans' hearts by sharing a precious moment with her newborn daughter.

The 36-year-old actress took to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, May 7 and shared an adorable picture with the little one.

In the sweet snap, Hilary can be seen holding the little one on her chest as she smile while posing for the selfie.

"Townsie gahhh," the How I Met Your Father star wrote captioned the image.

Moreover, the post came a day after the Younger alum announced the birth of her fourth baby with husband Matthew Koma and shared photos of her home water birth.

She captioned the carousel by welcoming her baby daughter, "Townes Meadow Bair, now we know why she made us wait so long… She was perfecting those Cheeks!"

"I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic,” the Lizzie McGuire alum added. “We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty."

For those unversed, Hilary tied the knot with Matthew in 2019. The couple shares two more daughters including Mae James, 3, and Banks Violet, 5, while the singer also shares a son, Luca Cruz, 12, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.