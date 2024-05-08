 

50 Cent takes a stand for his image against ex Daphne Joy

50 Cent filed a defamation suit against his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy

By
Web Desk

May 08, 2024

50 Cent just filed a defamation suit against his ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, in response to her accusation against the artist, which was made more than a month ago.

According to documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine, the rapper, filed the case in Texas on Monday, May 6, 2024.

He claimed that his ex’s “false accusations” have led to “extensive public ridicule, hatred and contempt,” against the artist, alleging that Daphne’s post was a “purposeful attempt” to tarnish his reputation.

For the unversed, the lawsuit was filed because of a March 28 Instagram post made by Daphne in which she stated that she and their 11-year-old son, Sire moved to New York in order to be closer to 50 Cents however, the In da Club rapper only visited his son 10 times in two years.

“I am tired of upholding and protecting an image to our son that you have never even earned. Let’s put the real focus on your true evil actions of r***** me and physically abusing me,” she wrote in the post.

Daphne’s attorney was reached out for comment by PEOPLE but did not immediately respond.

