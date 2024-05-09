 

Camila Cabello explains meaning behind her 2024 Met Gala look

Camila Cabello attended the 2024 Met Gala on May 6 and explained what her outfit meant

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Camila Cabello just revealed the meaning behind her 2024 Met Gala look and particularly her clutch.

At the event being held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, on May 6, the I Luv It singer’s glacial accessory, was literally, a melting chunk of ice containing a single rose in the shade of copper.

According to Vogue, the flower was reminiscent of the one on the Met Gala invitations that the celebrities received.

In an exclusive conversation with Extra, the 27-year-old artist, revealed that her custom Jane Wade clutch, was originally supposed to be a purse, supposedly a one with straps, until it broke.

Cabello stated that her clutch represented how she interpreted “The Garden of Time” dress code and "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme.

“I feel like it is impermanence and things decaying over time and the beauty in that,” she told the outlet, explaining what actually inspired her to carry around such a unique and one of its first sidepieces.

Additionally, Camila Cabello’s iridescent makeup and "wet" ponytail, was also meant to shed some spotlight on the concept of "beauty of impermanence," according to a press release.

