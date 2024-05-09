Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'

Prince Harry and King Charles rift has grown deeper

Prince Harry’s inability to meet King Charles shows there is a deeper rift between the father and son.



The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK, was denied a meeting with the King due to his schedule.

Speaking about the turns of events, relationship expert Louella Anderson notes: "It indicates that there is still a deep rift between them and that they are not yet ready or willing to reconcile.

She adds: “Harry is rarely in the UK, and this trip could've been an opportunity for them to have a face-to-face conversation and start working through their issues. However, if they are not even meeting, it suggests that there is still hurt and resentment on both sides."

The expert tells Mirror: : "It doesn't necessarily mean their relationship is beyond repair, but it does show that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can move forward.”

"It's possible that with time and effort, they could eventually mend their relationship, but for now, it seems like they are not yet ready to do so. It appears there is a long road ahead for healing and rebuilding their relationship,” notes Ms Anderson.