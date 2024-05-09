 

Prince Harry, King Charles have ‘long road' ahead of ‘healing'

Prince Harry and King Charles rift has grown deeper

By
Web Desk

May 09, 2024

Prince Harry’s inability to meet King Charles shows there is a deeper rift between the father and son.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently in the UK, was denied a meeting with the King due to his schedule.

Speaking about the turns of events, relationship expert Louella Anderson notes: "It indicates that there is still a deep rift between them and that they are not yet ready or willing to reconcile.

She adds: “Harry is rarely in the UK, and this trip could've been an opportunity for them to have a face-to-face conversation and start working through their issues. However, if they are not even meeting, it suggests that there is still hurt and resentment on both sides."

The expert tells Mirror: : "It doesn't necessarily mean their relationship is beyond repair, but it does show that there is still a lot of work to be done before they can move forward.”

"It's possible that with time and effort, they could eventually mend their relationship, but for now, it seems like they are not yet ready to do so. It appears there is a long road ahead for healing and rebuilding their relationship,” notes Ms Anderson.

More From Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?

Kendrick Lamar warns Kanye West over Drake beef?
Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans

Queen Camilla dubbed major roadblock in Prince Harry, King Charles failed meeting plans
Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's

Princess Diana family celebrates ‘lonely' Prince Harry at St. Paul's
Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How

Prince Harry keeps Diana close at St.Paul's after King snub: Here's How
Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him

Prince Harry 'sympathized' over King Charles lack of decency to meet him
Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed

Truth behind Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady cheating rumours exposed
Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub video

Prince Harry looking like he's in tatters after King Charles' snub
Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles

Prince Harry kicks off Invictus Games amid royal snub by King Charles
George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed

George, Amal Clooney new shifting plans revealed
Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK video

Prince Harry hit with emotional question about the UK
Prince Harry's true feelings to reconnect with Kate Middleton laid bare amid King Charles snub

Prince Harry's true feelings to reconnect with Kate Middleton laid bare amid King Charles snub
Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London

Paris Hilton captures cute moment of son Phoenix with daughter London