Tom Brady's pals fire back at Gisele Bundchen over reaction on Netflix roast 

Tom Brady’s close circle does not think Gisele Bundchen reaction over Netflix roast was justified

Tom Brady’s close friends believe his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen over-reacted on the Super Bowl champion's Netflix roast.



A source previously revealed to People Magazine that the model was "disappointed" by the jokes made about her personal life on The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

However, a source close to the former NFL quarterback has revealed that even though Brady has apologized to his former wife, they don’t think her reaction was justified.

"Everything was all in good fun. Gisele needs to get a sense of humor,” a source told Page Six. “Just like with any roast neither Tom, nor any of the participants knew what was going to be said about them.”

“But as with any roast they target public parts of your life. If Gisele wanted to keep her relationship private, she shouldn't have been making out with her jiu-jiu instructor in the middle of the street,” they added.

“She showed more than just her cards that Valentine's day. It's fair game."

During the event, some of the participants, including, Kevin Hart, grilled Brady over his marriage and divorce from Bunchen and even talked of her new romance with Joaquim Valente.

He joked that how Brady, “the smartest quarterbacks to ever play the game,” did not release his wife was having an affair with the “karate man,” alluding that the model cheated on the athlete.