Justin, Hailey Bieber make major decision for first baby: Insider

Justin and Hailey announced their pregnancy and vow renewals on Instagram

Justin and Hailey Bieber can’t contain their joy amid pregnancy news.

On Thursday, the couple, which has been married since 2018, shared a joint post on Instagram, announcing their vow renewals and pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE that the day Justin and Hailey found out that they were expecting their first baby together was "just the best day for them."

"Everyone is excited for them. They will be great parents, and Justin will be super involved. This will be the next important project for him. He’s so excited to raise his baby,” the insider shared.

Moreover, they also claimed that the two have also already made major decisions for their first child.

“They have a name that they think is perfect. They’re also starting to decorate a nursery. They can’t wait to meet the baby,” the tipster revealed.

Justin and Hailey are already “very protective” of the baby.

"They have both been very emotional about it. They feel so blessed. They shared with family and close friends early on. It was very important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy [it] for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed,” the insider stated.