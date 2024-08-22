Mehwish Hayat praises Pakistani diaspora's patriotism in US

A combo showing showbiz star Mehwish Hayat speaking to Geo News and Pakistani community members attending Pakistan Day Festival in Dallas, US. — Reporter/File

DALLAS: Showbiz star and heartthrob Mehwish Hayat has lauded the patriotism of the Pakistani diaspora in the United States as the country's Independence Day celebrations continue in the North American nation.

Speaking to Geo News in Dallas while attending the Pakistan Day Festival organised by the Pakistan Society of North Texas (PSNT) — the largest representative organisation of Pakistanis — Hayat praised the enthusiasm of the Pakistani community there.

Highlighting that the city's love has drawn her back and that she has come here all the way from Pakistan, she expressed her surprise and joy at witnessing the patriotism of the Pakistani community she commended the convergence of thousands to celebrate the festival.

Her remarks come as the event which, provided entertainment opportunities for people of all ages under one roof, saw several speakers delivering speeches on Pakistan's history.

The event was also attended by Pakistan's Consul General Aftab Chaudhry along with Pakistani artists Farhan Saeed and Rahim Shah as well as social media personality Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, who entertained the audience with their music and performances.

Speaking on the occasion, Pakistan Society President Salman Tabani, former President Abid Malik, Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr Riaz Haider, General Secretary Abid Baig and Barkat Baseria along with other members of the Pakistani community underscored that the purpose of celebrating Pakistan Day was to highlight the significance of this day to their children in a foreign land and to remind them of the sacrifices made by their ancestors.

They mentioned that since 1984, the Pakistan Society has been continuously serving the welfare of Pakistanis in Dallas, with the goal of promoting their culture among the younger generation.