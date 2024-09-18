The Legend of Maula Jatt makes its way to Indian cinemas

A poster of the Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'. — Instagram/@maulajattofficial

The record-smashing Pakistani flick that made history in local cinema, is now set to be released in India. Produced under the Geo Films banner, The Legend of Maula Jatt has captivated audiences in the country for two years, and will soon make its way to Indian Punjab on October 2.



Produced by Ammara Hikmat and directed by Bilal Lashari, the film marks a significant milestone for cross-border cinema.

The director took to social media to share the exciting news, expressing his pride that even after two years, The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to witness packed cinemas in Pakistan.

In a heartfelt post accompanying the film’s poster, Lashari shared his excitement for Indian audiences. "I can’t wait for our Punjabi audience in India to experience the magic of this labor of love!" he wrote.

He also highlighted that even after two years, the masterpiece is still breaking records and drawing crowds in Pakistan especially on weekends.



"Releasing in India, Punjab on Wednesday 2nd Oct! Two years in, and still house full on weekends in Pakistan!" he wrote.

The Legend of Maula Jatt, known for its stellar performances, stunning visuals, and action-packed storyline, is now poised to enchant a new audience across the border, continuing its historic run.