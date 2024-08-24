 
Yasir Nawaz suggests law binding wives to get their husbands remarried

Actor-turned-drama-producer jokingly says "wives should get imprisonment" for not allowing husbands to marry again

Web Desk
August 24, 2024

Nida Yasir (L) looks at her husband Yasir Nawaz as he talks during a show. — YouTube/screengrab
Pakistani actor-turned-producer Yasir Nawaz, in a light-hearted chatter, suggested that the women should be bound by law to arrange second marriage of their husbands after a certain time. 

Yasir and his wife Nida Yasir, co-host a show with the former's brother Danish Nawaz on their YouTube channel and every episode has a new celebrity as the guest. 

In the latest episode, the celebrity trio had comedy actor and TV host Salman Saqib Sheikh aka Mani at their home, which is also the set for their show. 

Casually chatting with each other, the participants of the show brought into discussion a plethora of things including issues related to marriage. Topics of personal space and closeness between the spouses also came under discussion in a light-hearted manner. 

Talking about the resurging culture of having separate rooms to ensure personal space, Yasir suggested the couples should stay in the same room "even if your partner snores while sleeping or fights". 

He said that spending time together makes the bond between husband and wife stronger. 

From there the conversation unfurled and led to Nida guessing from Danish and Mani's comments that they had another solution in their minds, which was "second marriage". 

"If you wish to get married for a second time then you must know that no one will allow you to watch TV at night then," Nida jibed. 

At this, Yasir jokingly suggested that the government should pass a law binding women to arrange their husband's second marriage after 15 years of their own.

"If the wife does not comply, then she would be jailed," he playfully remarked. 

The banter drew a witty remark from Yasir's wife, as Nida said: "Jo garajtay hain wo baraste nahi [barking dogs seldom bite]".

