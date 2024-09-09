Amid threats, stalking claims, film star Sana Fakhar accuses ex-husband of harassment

Actor Sana Fakhar pictured during an event. — Facebook/SANA/File

Actor Sana Fakhar has made serious claims saying that she and her children are being threatened, harassed and stalked by “unknown individuals”.

“My [social media] account has been deactivated. My children and I are being threatened. I am receiving threatening calls from various numbers. My car is also being followed, I am scared,” the Nigar award recipient stated in a recorded video message.

The 'Yeh Dil Apka Hua' star also accused her ex-husband, Fakhar Jaffri, and her father-in-law of harassment, stating that she was "being harassed" by them.

Sana married Fakhar in 2008, during the peak of her career, and divorced him in October 2022. As parents of two sons, Sana and Fakhar were once seen as one of the most stable couples in Pakistan's entertainment industry.

Further speaking in the video, the actor revealed that she is in "a lot of pain and distress" due to the threats and mysterious stalking of her and her children. Sana also assured her fans that she was not involved in any "illegal activity" nor did she wish to be.

In her message, the actor also hinted at her intention to seek legal recourse through the relevant authorities, dubbing the harassers as "cowards."

"These are cowardly tactics. I will not back down; I will fight back," the 'Teri Rah Mein' actor stated determinedly.