Juvaria Abbasi confirms second marriage, shares stunning wedding pictures

Pakistani actor Javeria Abbasi gestures for photographs during a her Nikah ceremony. — Instagram/@juvariaabbasi

Pakistani drama actor Javeria Abbasi has tied the knot again months after the news of her engagement.

Abbasi took to her Instagram with a series of stunning pictures from her Nikah day and wrote: “We love a happily ever after.”

The actor donned a beautiful dark magenta coloured desi outfit with a golden embellishments and a gold necklace to compliment the look. Flower garlands in her hands, however, stood out in the entire setting.

Additionally, a minimal henna design and gold bangles were also seen on her hands as she signed the marriage contract.



The ceremony appeared to have taken place at her home. Though it was not very loud and big but it surely won the hearts of her fans and admirers.

However, Juvaria opted to keep her husband's identity private as there were no pictures of the groom.

A few weeks ago, Juvaria shared a picture with her husband in her Instagram stories, which disappeared after the 24-hour duration. Upon being asked, she confirmed to Geo.tv that the man in the picture was indeed her husband but she didn't want to bring the matter to light for "some time".

Earlier in May, the 51-year-old actor, who is the ex-wife and cousin of actor Shamoon Abbasi and sister of actor Anoushay Abbasi, posted a slideshow of pictures, suggesting she had entered into a commitment.

Though the pictures didn’t show any faces, their caption made it easy for Abbasi’s followers to guess what the post was about. With a pretty ring on her engagement finger and her hand in the hand of a man, the pictures presented a perfect proposal in the city of love.

The news of a dreamy proposal in the city of love was welcomed by her friends and family alike. Various personalities from the entertainment industry reacted to the post with wishes and congratulations.