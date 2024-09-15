Mahira Khan shares heartwarming throwback snap from son Azlan's birth

A collage of the throwback picture of Mahira Khan warmly gazing at her newborn son, Azlan, after giving birth on September 15, 2009, and a still taken from a video showing the actor alongside Azlan, from her wedding day with Salim Karim last year. — Instagram/@mahirahkhan

Superstar Mahira Khan has shared a heartwarming throwback picture with a note on her Instagram account to mark the occasion of her son, Azlan's, 15th birthday.



In the picture, the 'Humsafar' star can be seen endearingly gazing at her newborn baby boy with a soft smile on her face in a hospital’s room.

“A 24-year-old me, looking at my entire world stare at me — my one and my only, Azlan,” Mahira wrote in the caption with a black heart and earth emoji, signifying that her son is her entire world.





The sweet picture of the mother and son duo was taken on September 15, 2009, as confirmed by the star through the post where she wrote "15.09.09".

The 'The Legend of Maula Jutt' actor went on to say in the caption, a heartwarming wish for Azlan and all the other children in the world, praying for their safety, happiness, health and long lives.

"May Allah keep my Azlan and all children safe, may they be blessed with happy, healthy and long lives. May they choose the good path. May they always always be protected from evil. Ameen. Ameen."

Mahira also shared a prayer her mother makes.

"As my Ama says — saari maaoon ke dil thanday rakh ya rabb. Ameen inshAllah. [May the Almighty keep the hearts of all mothers at peace]," she wrote.

Interestingly, the 'Raees' star selected 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles as the background music for the post and revealed that she used to listen to the popular song of the British band while she was expecting her son, "Azzu", and even after he was born.

The 'Bol' actor also revealed that The Beatles and the "King of Pop", Michael Jackson, are still loved by her son.

“PS This is the song that was sung to Azzu the most while he was in my tummy and when he was born! He still loves the Beatles oh and MJ! [Michael Jackson],” the 'Bin Roye' actor concluded her post.