Are Mahira Khan and Fahad Mustafa pairing up for another project?

Actor, producer and host Fahad Mustafa has hinted that he might be pairing up with Pakistan's superstar Mahira Khan for another project.



Taking to his Instagram account, Mustafa shared a clip from his film 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad', in which he stared opposite Khan, and tagged the co-actor.

"Phir kuch hojaye aisa [should we do something like this again?]," he asked in the caption that included a winking emoticon.

The duo were lead stars in the film released in 2022 where Fahad played the role of a police officer named Gulab and Mahira portrayed Jia, an animal rescuer.

Mahira delightfully commented on Fahad’s post saying, "Gaaanaaa [song] in a drama?? Drama in a film? Both? Miss you!".



Mahira has become a household name in the film and TV industry of the country and has also found fame across the border due to her Indian blockbuster film 'Raees' where she played the female protagonist opposite Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan.



As for Fahad, the hosting icon of the industry has recently made his comeback on the small screen in the drama serial 'Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum', winning the hearts of viewers with his stellar performance in the show.