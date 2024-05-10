 

Jennifer Garner talks about pregnancy amid marriage rumors

Jennifer Garner has reportedly said yes to marriage with John Miller after six years of dating

Jennifer Garner looked back at her “easy pregnancies” during a new interview and claimed that she can still "breed babies" if she wants to.

The actress recently sat down for a conversation with the Kelly Corrigan Wonders: About Your Mother podcast.

“I was so lucky, I had great pregnancies, I was pregnant three times in my life and had three kids, I’m so lucky,” Jennifer said.

The 13 Going On 30 star, who shares three children (Violet, 18, Fin, 15 and Samuel) with ex-husband Ben Affleck added, “I think combined I tried … All of them were on purpose I should say … And combined I probably tried for four or five months.”

According to In Touch, the interview was filmed ahead of her birthday on April 17 birthday as she further jokes, “Oh my gosh, I’m 52 next week and I bet I could have one in a field right now. I was born to breed for sure.”

An insider recently told Life & Style that Jennifer has finally said yes to John Miller after six years of dating and that the duo is planning their wedding in Malibu,

“John spent a long time making Jen an engagement ring and gave it to her two years ago, around April 2022, which is when she turned 50,” they said.

