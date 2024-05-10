Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi to play for same team?

If rumours are true, football fans are in for a treat as two of their favourite players could play for same team

Rumour has it that a club wants to have both players, Messi and Ronaldo. — Reuters/File

Football fans across the world could be in for a treat as something spectacular is reportedly on the cards — two legends playing for the same team.

Marca reported that the rivalry between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has been one of the best in recent history and it could have a fresh chapter.

There’s a rumour going around that a team with deep pockets is mulling to rope in the Argentina World Cup-winning captain and the Portuguese star player.

If this were to happen, it would be an amazing development for football fans as it would change the sport’s history.

Citing Saudi Arabian press and journalist Abdulaziz Al-Tamimi, Marca reported that Inter Miami, the team for which Messi already plays, is interested in bringing in Ronaldo.

The report suggests that the David Beckham co-owned club has already contacted Ronaldo and inquired about the possibility of joining the team.

The team will not sign Ronaldo, who currently plays for Al Nassr and has also been employed at Real Madrid and Manchester United, for the upcoming season.

If Ronaldo agrees to join the side, he will be wearing Inter Miami’s jersey for 2025, when he turns 40.