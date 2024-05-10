Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling appeared in the latest episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and revealed the first autograph he got

Ryan Gosling just revealed that he has been an Angela Bassett fan for almost three decades and still counting.

In the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday, the 43-year-old actor participated in a segment of questioning.

One of the question the host asked Gosling was if he had ever requested an autograph from anyone famous.

"The first person I asked was [professional wrestler] The Ultimate Warrior, and he said no. But the second person I asked — the first person to give it to me — was Ms. Angela Bassett," the Barbie star answered.



"I was 13. I has just seen What's Love Got to Do with It. It was one of the best performances I've ever seen, and still is," he remembered, as he spoke of the 1993 film in which the 65-year-old actress portrayed the character of Tina Turner.

Ryan Gosling further stated that the autograph encounter occurred when he ran into Bassett at an AMC movie theater, where she was with actor/comedian Sinbad.

"I don't know if they were with each other; I don't know. They were talking," he casually added.