 

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling appeared in the latest episode of 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' and revealed the first autograph he got

By
Web Desk

May 10, 2024

Ryan Gosling reveals his first autograph was from THIS celebrity

Ryan Gosling just revealed that he has been an Angela Bassett fan for almost three decades and still counting.

In the latest episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, which aired on Thursday, the 43-year-old actor participated in a segment of questioning.

One of the question the host asked Gosling was if he had ever requested an autograph from anyone famous.

"The first person I asked was [professional wrestler] The Ultimate Warrior, and he said no. But the second person I asked — the first person to give it to me — was Ms. Angela Bassett," the Barbie star answered.

"I was 13. I has just seen What's Love Got to Do with It. It was one of the best performances I've ever seen, and still is," he remembered, as he spoke of the 1993 film in which the 65-year-old actress portrayed the character of Tina Turner.

Ryan Gosling further stated that the autograph encounter occurred when he ran into Bassett at an AMC movie theater, where she was with actor/comedian Sinbad.

"I don't know if they were with each other; I don't know. They were talking," he casually added.

More From Showbiz

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason

Joel Edgerton failed 'Guardians of the Galaxy' audition for THIS reason
Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how video

Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how
Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace

Taylor Swift garners praises from Donatella Versace
Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'

Real inspiration behind Taylor Swift's name revealed: 'It's really funny'
Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance

Taylor Swift gives 'The Eras Tour' new name amid Paris performance
Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Jennifer Garner reveals she was 'so lucky' during 'great' pregnancies

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'

Lainey Wilson announces 'innovative' new album, 'Whirlwind'
Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'

Camila Cabello unveils concept behind upcoming album 'C, XOXO'
Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr shares rare insight into friendship with Paul McCartney
Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen

Post Malone releases music video for 'I Had Some Help' with Morgan Wallen
Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze

Brittany Mahomes hits the gym with baby son, Bronze
Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update

Kris Jenner talks retirement plans after sharing sad health update