Hailey, Justin Bieber managed to keep baby news secret: Here's how

Insider revealed how Hailey, Justin Bieber kept baby news secret

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child together.



On Instagram, the couple shared the news alongside the photos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.

Despite the high-profile Hailey and Justin kept the news under wraps for six months.

According to PEOPLE report, the source close to the couple revealed that they wanted to keep the pregnancy news hidden for as long as possible.

They stated, "when they found out that Hailey was pregnant, it was just the best day for them. They have both been very emotional about it."

"They feel so blessed. They've also felt very protective of the baby from the moment they found out," the source added.

The Rhodes founder and the Baby hitmaker only shared the pregnancy news with their close friends.

An insider revealed, "They shared with family and close friends early on. It was important for them to keep it quiet and just enjoy for as long as possible before they publicly confirmed though," adding, "they asked their friends to not share until they were ready to announce."