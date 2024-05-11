Meghan Markle reveals why she married Prince Harry on Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle opens up about marrying Prince Harry during Nigeria trip

Meghan Markle reveals why she married Prince Harry on Nigeria trip

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, gushed over her husband Prince Harry on the first day of their Nigerian trip, and revealed why she married the Duke.



The couple was invited to Nigeria to see firsthand how sports, in partnership with the Invictus Games, are being used to drive positive change and support veterans' well-being.

During day one of their headline making tour, Prince Harry spoke about mental health at the Wuse Lightway Academy, which is supported by their Archewell Foundation.

"If you see your friend in your class not smiling, what are you going to do?” he said, “Are you going to check in on them? Are you going to ask them if they're okay? Because it's okay not to be okay."

He also referred to people who "lost a loved one in your family and you don't know who to turn to or who to speak to,” before handing over the mic to Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

"Do you see why I married him? He's so smart. And so inspiring because he speaks the truth,” she gushed over Harry.

The former Suits star then told students to "just be honest with each other,” adding, "As I look around this room, I see myself in all of you as well. So it is a complete honour to have our first visit to Nigeria, be here with all of you.”

"We believe in all of you, we believe in your futures, we believe in your ability to continue telling your stories and to just be honest with each other.

"There is no need to suffer in silence. Just make sure that you're taking care of yourselves."