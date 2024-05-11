Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Nigeria tour outshines Prince William's ‘royal' visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of “overshadowing” Prince William’s Royal visit to the Scilly Isles with their Nigeria trip even though they are no longer working royals.



According to royal correspondent Cameron Walker, the Sussexes have stolen the spotlight off of William’s solo visit, which he says “could raise some royal eyebrows”.

He told Good Morning America, “If you had been in a coma for the last four years and you see the coverage for Harry and Meghan’s trip to Nigeria, you’d be forgiven for thinking the two were still working members of the Royal Family.”

“On the surface, it is playing out like a royal tour,” the expert added. “They visited a school this morning for a mental health summit, they also went to a kindergarten class, Meghan revealed their daughter’s favourite class is dancing and singing.”

“It all sounds like a royal tour. The whole point of the trip, Nigeria was part of the Invictus Games for the first time last year,” Walker further shared. “Nigeria is keen to host the games in a future year. Meghan revealed in her Archetypes podcast last year that she is 43 per cent Nigerian.”

The expert noted how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex “could raise some royal eyebrows” as they are no longer the working members of the Royal family, having stepped down from their roles in 2020.

“This does play out like a royal tour and King Charles is head of the Commonwealth and has not had a chance to visit the Commonwealth yet,” he added. “It has overshadowed Prince William’s visit to the Scilly Isles, his first time as the Duke of Cornwall.”

“Yes, Harry and Meghan are totally within their rights to do this, it appears to be going quite successfully so far but it does raise some royal eyebrows.”