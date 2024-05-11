Sean 'Diddy' Combs files for assault lawsuit dismissal

Sean 'Diddy' Comb was accused of inappropriate conduct and assault in a 2023 lawsuit

Sean "Diddy" Combs just decided to finally speak up against the lawsuit filed over the charges of sexual assault.

The 54-year-old music mogul’s lawyers filed a motion to dismiss the case which was filed in 2023 in the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

This action follows Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment president Harve Pierre and another individual being addressed as "Third Assailant" were sued by a woman identified as Jane Doe.

All of the mentioned individuals were accused of s** trafficking and gang r***** Doe when she was 17 years old.

Combs has previously also denied all these claims during his ongoing sexual assault lawsuits.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine on Friday, May 10, the musician’s attorneys allege that this is Doe's "second attempt to state an entirely false and hideous claim against the Combs Defendants."

"Mr. Combs and his companies categorically deny Plaintiff’s decades-old tale against them, which has already caused incalculable damage to the reputations and business standing of the Combs Defendants, even before any evidence has been presented," the motion further states.