Gypsy Rose Blanchard celebrates freedom in unique way

Gypsy Rose Blanchard presviously confirmed her romance with ex-fiance Ken Urker

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is reportedly having the best time of her life.

After rekindling her romance with Ken Urker, her ex-fiance, Gypsy has seemingly embarked on a journey full of self-love and freedom.

Recently, Gypsy took to her social media accounts and shared a mirror selfie of herself in a white crop top flashing words “Blondes have more fun.”

The click also featured the line, “Being FREE means never having to feel insecure, inferior or injustice to your heart, mind and soul.”

Moreover, Gypsy penned over this footage, “Did anyone get to their destination by driving with eyes only in the rearview mirror? I am NOT.”

“That’s why I’m going places (wink emoji)," the clip, which has crossed 1.5 million views so far, read in conclusion.

This comes after the popular felon announced filing for a divorce from husband Ryan Anderson and made her new romance public.

In a chat with TMZ, Gypsy said about Ken, "We have a history that made for the perfect foundation for a new beginning.”

"We are together and in a wonderful place in our relationship. We know it is going to be a long road ahead but are excited for the future," she remarked in conclusion.