Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her memorable hairstyles from iconic show Friends.

Aniston, famed for her role as Rachel Green in the show, paid homage to her character.

While celebrating two-year anniversary of her hair care brand, LolaVie, Aniston shared series of throwback photos spotlighting her trend-setting hair accessories used throughout the ten-year show.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the actress expressed, "The clips that caused a million trends Shout out to Rachel Green and her iconic hair accessories."

The photos included styles from the early seasons, showcasing the famous "Rachel" haircut, styled in an updo with a hidden clip, to more elaborate looks adorned with multiple clips and headbands.



The post sparked nostalgia among fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "The most beautiful and iconic hair."

Another commented, "Rachael has my heart forever, I love you @jenniferaniston"

"When you’re a hardcore fan and can tell the scene and season just based off the hair style and outfit," the third comment read.