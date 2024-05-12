 

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about Rachel Green iconic 'Friends' hairstyle

Jennifer Aniston honors Rachel Green's trendsetting hair on 'Friends'

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Jennifer Aniston reminisces about 'Friends' hair trend

Jennifer Aniston recently celebrated her memorable hairstyles from iconic show Friends.

Aniston, famed for her role as Rachel Green in the show, paid homage to her character.

While celebrating two-year anniversary of her hair care brand, LolaVie, Aniston shared series of throwback photos spotlighting her trend-setting hair accessories used throughout the ten-year show.

In the caption of her Instagram post, the actress expressed, "The clips that caused a million trends Shout out to Rachel Green and her iconic hair accessories."

The photos included styles from the early seasons, showcasing the famous "Rachel" haircut, styled in an updo with a hidden clip, to more elaborate looks adorned with multiple clips and headbands.

The post sparked nostalgia among fans who flooded the comments section with their love.

One wrote, "The most beautiful and iconic hair."

Another commented, "Rachael has my heart forever, I love you @jenniferaniston"

"When you’re a hardcore fan and can tell the scene and season just based off the hair style and outfit," the third comment read.

More From Showbiz

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart

Eminem letter to Tupac's mom touches the heart
John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans video

John Krasinski dishes Emily Blunt's Mother's Day plans
Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past

Britney Spears recalls late grandfather's haunting past
Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner

Eurovision 2024 Announces Winner
Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos

Sabrina Carpenter marks 25th birthday with nostalgic photos
'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out

'Baby Reindeer' Martha's another victim speaks out
Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season video

Dua Lipa reveals favourite 'American Horror Stories' season
Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival

Pakistan Crescent Collective to make debut at 77th Cannes Film Festival
Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles

Zayn Malik talks mental health struggles
Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate

Did Kylie Jenner undergo new surgery? Fans speculate
Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?

Why won't Zendaya wear these 'big five' fashion brands?
Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears

Kelly Osbourne reveals her beauty secrets amid surgery fears