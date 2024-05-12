 

Prince Harry had ‘eyebrows raised', Meghan happy over titles in Nigeria

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry react differently to their titles in Nigeria

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have polar opposite reactions as they see their titles hung on seatings in Nigeria.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were shown respect by the hosts while honouring their titles, a gesture that completely shocked Harry.

Speaking about the couple, body language expert Judi James notes: "Meghan looks relaxed and delighted here to be given their royal titles but Harry’s body language suggests a degree of awkwardness."

She adds: "He is sat upright and with a bemused facial expression as though not quite sure how to enjoy the praise being lavished on them.”

The expert continued: “His legs are splayed but his back is straight and his brows are raised in an expression of surprise while his wife’s wreathed smile looks excited and authentically relaxed and cheerful."

