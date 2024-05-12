Prince William warned he can't keep taking on Kate Middleton's workload for long

Prince William has just been called out for his rose tinted glasses approach to the royal work load

Prince William has just been urged to be more realistic as questioned begin to arise about how long he can continue behaving the way that he does, with work and family.

Royal commentator Daniela Elser commented on this juggling act and was quoted saying, “How long can William try to simultaneously ‘do the job’ and what is ‘expected of him’ AND hold true to ‘family first’?”

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she wrote, “I fail to see how, at some point, he is not going to have to make some very hard decisions about his wife and his work.”

“Can William really do the job of prince and keep the home fires burning and the lunch boxes packed? As far as I’m aware, he has yet to be able to apply quantum physics – the ability of particles to be in two places at once – to royal life.”

In the eyes of Ms Elser, “The calculus here would be totally different if it was only Kate who is battling cancer but Charles obviously is too.”

All in all, before concluding she also pointed out how, “His Majesty’s back but not quite fully, and with an already much reduced line-up of starting official HRH players, Crown Inc is running out of slack.”