 

David Beckham supports wife Victoria Beckham latest skincare line

Victoria Beckham launched some skincare products that David Beckham incorporated into his routine

By
Web Desk

May 12, 2024

David Beckham just supported his wife, Victoria Beckham in her endeavour as she launched a new product.

On Saturday, May 11, 2024, the 49-year-old soccer star appeared in a video that was posted on his wife’s official Instagram account.

The video shows David demonstrating his morning skincare routine, where he uses a cleanser, serum and moisturizer from Victoria's self-named beauty brand.

"THE DAVID BECKHAM MORNING SKINCARE ROUTINE," the caption of the video began where the retired sportsman detailed the products that he uses for his skincare.

"My wife recently launched a cleansing duo, I like to use the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty DAILY LACTIC ACID GEL CLEANSER. I then follow this by combining the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty POWER SERUM with the @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty PRIMING MOISTURISER," the caption further read.

David signed off the social media platform by concluding, "That’s my skincare routine … how did I do @VictoriaBeckham? -DB x."

Meanwhile, in the video, David Beckham could be heard saying, "So, my wife will be very happy right now because I'm about to do the Victoria Beckham daily lactic acid gel cleanser. She's always trying to get me to cleanse my face so... why not?"

