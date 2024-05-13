Pak vs Ire: 'We need same mindset in World Cup,' Shahid Afridi says after win

"We needed this win. Well done team, [especially] the way Rizwan and Fakhar played," says Afridi

The collage shows Pakistan team players during match against Ireland and former skipper Shahid Afridi. — X/@TheRealPCB

Former Pakistan skipper and all-rounder Shahid Afridi appreciated the Green Shirts for their much needed win against Ireland in the ongoing T20I series.

The Men in Green on Sunday inflicted a humiliating seven-wicket defeat on Ireland in the second T20I at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin.

Afridi, while lauding wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan and batter Fakhar Zaman, said that the team needs the same mindset in the World Cup and similar strike rates for most batsmen.

He also congratulated star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for achieving 300 wickets in international matches.



The Men in Green chased down the target in the 17th over on the back of performances by Rizwan, Fakhar and Azam Khan. With the fresh victory, Pakistan levelled the three match series 1-1.

Rizwan and Fakhar paired up to form a gigantic partnership. Their 140-run partnership is Pakistan's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20Is, breaking the record of 105 between Rizwan and Haider Ali.

Meanwhile, Shaheen picked three wickets but conceded 49 runs while Mohammad Amir, in his first game of the series, finished with 1/44.

Abbas Afridi took two wickets for 33 runs while Naseem Shah picked a wicket for 36 runs.

The series finale will be held at the same venue on April 14.