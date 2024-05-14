 

Mae Whitman makes big announcement with a rare ‘Parenthood' reunion

Mae Whitman played the role of Amber Holt for six seasons in the NBC series

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

Mae Whitman marked her Mother's Day celebration with a major reveal.

On Sunday, May 12, the 35-year-old actress took to her official Instagram account and announced her first pregnancy news.

She posted a series of photos including throwback pictures from her NBC series aired from 2010 to 2015 with a caption, “Not to make a Parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother’s Day looking a little different this year!”

Moreover, in the first black-and-white photo, she reunited with her TV family including her former TV mother Lauren Graham, and TV brother Miles Heizer who co-starred in Parenthood.

“Can’t wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal,” she continued in the caption.

The Parenthood alum's fans and followers showered her comment section with love and support.

One fan commented, “Oh my god I’m so happy for you!!!!!! Yes!!!!!! Baby corn and a Popcorn!!” while another sent greetings, “Congrats!!!”

A third fan gushed over Mae, “OMG HOT MAMA.. Congrats Mae!! You’re going to be such an amazing mom.”


