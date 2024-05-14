Donald Glover takes fans by surprise with double releases

Donald Glover also known by his musical moniker 'Childish Gambino' surprised his fans with double news.



On Monday, May 13 the rapper took to his official Instagram account and announced dates for his much-anticipated world tour.

Childish Gambino is all set to kickstart his upcoming tour The New World Tour on August 11, with a special guest appearance of WILLOW.



The upcoming tour is going to be Glover's first tour in five years, who previously told fans that he is retiring after his 2018 tour.



Moreover, the musician-writer-actor-director-producer made a surprise late-night release of his new song Atavista which is a reimagined version of the rapper's 3.15.20 album.

Glover announced the release of his latest tracks via X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday.

The new album features two new tracks Atavista and Human Sacrifice available on all digital streaming platforms.

In addition, Glover also released an official six-minute black-and-white music video for Little Foot Big Foot, featuring Young Nudy.

Glover’s Retirement:

Glover had been hinting at his retirement for years and told his fans in 2017 that his musical persona 'Childish Gambino' has an end date.

After winning a Grammy in 2018 for best traditional R&B performance he revealed his retirement decision.

He said at a news conference of the award show, "I’m making another project right now. But I like endings, I think they’re important to progress.”

But his recent album release and tour announcement marked a reverse from the retreat.