 

John Krasinki, Steve Carrell spill on 'The Office' spin off

John Krasinki and Steve Carrell played the roles of Jim Halpert and Michael Scott, respectively

By
Web Desk

May 14, 2024

John Krasinki and Steve Carrell recently opened up about the possibility of making an appearance in The Office spin-off.

Talking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new film IF, written and directed by him, the 44-year-old actor shared that when it comes to doing a cameo in the show, he would be willing to do it as “a favor” to the executive producer Greg Daniels.

"As of now, I haven't been asked. But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea,” he shared.

John also spoke of his next project, stating, "I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie. He's so good and he's so sweet -- he's going to crush in the show."

On the other hand, Steve Carell, who’s also in IF, confirmed to ET that while he is excited to watch the "fantastic" Gleeson take on the gig, he does not have any plans to make an appearance in the new series.

The Despicable Me voice actor voiced his support for the spin-off but insisted that he doesn't anticipate Dunder Mifflin's former manager appearing at a newspaper business any time soon.

The upcoming spin-off follows the plot of volunteer staff members and a publisher doing everything they can to save their newspaper business, according to Peacock and NBC Universal.

Confirmed cast members include About Time star Domhnall Gleeson and Italian actress Sabrina Impacciatore.

