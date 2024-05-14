Marvel hero Chris Pratt teases future in rival DC

Chris Pratt opens up about the possibility of him joining the DC universe

In MCU, Chris Pratt is known as Star-Lord. However, the actor is teasing that he could become part of a universe that is rival to his current one: DC.



The 44-year-old has a share strong bond with the Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn who has took up the mantle of new different comic world.

Keeping that in mind, he was asked whether he would follow his filmmaker lead to move to DC. "Well, it probably make more sense that I would be Star-Lord again. But anything is possible, and especially with James over at DC," he told ComicBook.

He continued, "Maybe there's something that would be right over there. Maybe both. How about both? Let's do both. I think it's 100% both."

Interestingly, Chris, in the past, had hinted about the possibility of him joining the DCU.

He told Rolling Stone that if James would offer him a role fit for him he "would have to consider it."