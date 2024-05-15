 

Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco talks marriage and having children

Selena Gomez’s partner Benny Blanco has just shed light into his plans for marriage and children

By
Web Desk

May 15, 2024

Selena Gomez's beau Benny Blanco talks marriage and having children

The partner of singer and songwriter Selena Gomez has just talked at length about marriage and children, for the first time since they hit their first anniversary milestone.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, Blanco bought Gomez “some really good stuff” to celebrate their first anniversary, and he is also planning on getting serious.

He touched on it himself when Howard Stern predicted marriage in his future and Blanco responded to this by saying, “You and me both… I gotta get my act together!”

He also touched on his plans for having kids in the same conversation and admitted, “As for children, Blanco announced: That's like my next goal on the box. I have a lot of God kids, I've got a ton of nephews. It's my thing, I love being around kids!”

He also told the host, “It was so crazy. When we went out on our first date, I didn't even know it was a date.”

“I remember sitting there and she's like, "Well, I would have worn something different for this date," and I was like, "What?! We're on a date?!’”

He also tugged at heartstrings by admitting that there are still moments in their relationship where he tends to randomly turn towards her and say, “I don't know a world where it could be better than this.”

All in all, “she's the coolest, the nicest, the sweetest, like, everything,” he also said.

Before concluding he also gushed over her a bit more and said, “She's truly just like my best friend. We laugh all f****** day. She inspires me.”

