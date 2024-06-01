Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce addressses movie offer rumours

NFL pro Travis Kelce has announced that he is actively looking for acting roles in the film industry.



The confession came out during Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis was addressing speculations that he had landd a role in the Happy Gilmore sequel.

He admitted that he was trying to secure some offers after filming with Niecy Nash on Ryan Murphy’s new TV show, Grotesquerie.

“Other than the movie is getting made, and I’m looking for movie deals — that’s about all they got [right],” Travis said in response to the rumours.

He claimed that he wasn't even aware of a vacancy for the newly announced sequel, adding that if there is a possibility he'll be a 'f****** extra' or do 'anything' to get a role in the Adam Sandler movie.

“Count me in! Obviously, been a huge fan of the Sandman, but yes this is exactly what it says it is –– a conspiracy theory,” he continued.

Former NFA Jason seemed slightly disappointed with the development and acknowledged that there was 'no evidence to support' the theory.